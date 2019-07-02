CORNELL – Shannon L. Snyder, 78, of Cornell passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at 2:50 p.m. at her home.

Shannon was born April 5, 1941 in Hammond, Indiana, daughter of Ralph H. and Edith L. LeVelle Jackson. She married James L. Snyder February 27, 1960 in Blackstone. He survives in Cornell.

Also surviving are her four children: Mike (Renee) Snyder of Saunemin; Matt Snyder of Cornell; Jaymie (Randy) Huffman of Mahomet; and Rob (Bobbi Jo) Snyder of Cornell.

Three sisters: Sharon Epps, Sheila Ankrom, and Shelby Winton, all of Springfield, Missouri; and five grandchildren: Kevin (Dana Bell) Snyder, Kara (Daniel Vega) Snyder, Kristen Huffman, Jenna Huffman and Jordan Snyder, also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Sandy Jones.

Shannon was a 1959 graduate of Streator High School. She worked for OSF St. James Hospital in Pontiac. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and was a founding member of the Amity Township Library in Cornell. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

Her service was held Friday, June 21, at 5 p.m. at Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac with Rev. Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating.

Following the service, cremation rites were accorded with burial at a later date.

Visitation was held Friday from 2 until 5 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Amity Township Library, Main Street, Cornell, IL 61319.

Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfu

neralhome.com or on facebook.