CHATSWORTH – Martin E. Stein, 78, of Chatsworth passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Fort Myers, Florida.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Chatsworth, where full military rites will be accorded.

He was born September 20, 1940 in Blue Island, son of George and Ellen Koerber Stein. He married Patricia Colatriano in Chicago June 23, 1971.

Surviving are his wife, Pat; son, James Stein (Robin), Fairbury; daughter, Shawn Stein Maxson, Bloomington; brother, William Stein, Emington; and five grandchildren: Cameron Maxson, Austin Maxson, Haley Jo Haberkorn, Keegan Stein and Alyssa Stein.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Hope Hospice House, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, Florida 33908.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Chatsworth, is in charge of arrangements.