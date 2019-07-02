REDDICK – Jerome “Jerry” Joyce, 80, of Reddick passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorial visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home Tuesday, July 2, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. with a memorial service at 5 p.m.

Inurnment will be private.

He was born June 14, 1939, son of Will and Rosella Engles Joyce. He was the youngest of four children.

Jerry was raised on his family farm, attending Reddick High School, and married his high school sweetheart, Janet Meece. They raised four children on that same family farm.

He was first and always a farmer. And, raised and showed sheep. When faced with the unjust big business in his local community, he decided to take things into his own hands. Armed with a high school diploma and a take-charge attitude, he was elected Township Supervisor, then the Kankakee County Board, and finally the Illinois State Senate. He championed agricultural, environmental, and local issues for his community in his 17 years as a Senator.

He loved hunting, fishing, traveling, collecting knives and decoys. He loved good food, cooking, flowers and bird watching. He loved his Key West crew and he loved his family, friends and his community.

Surviving are one son, Patrick (Rita) Joyce of Essex; three daughters: Judy (Dennis) Forneris of Reddick; Lori (Tom) Cullen of Springfield; and Karen (Darren) Barker of Kankakee; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his wife; granddaughter, Katelyn Marie Joyce; grandson, Allen Forneris, in infancy; brothers, William Joyce and Joseph Joyce; and sister, Patricia Stotland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his name may be directed to Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

