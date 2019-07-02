MORRIS – Ellen C. Slattery, 100, of Morris and formerly of Kinsman and Dwight, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019.

Ellen was born in Emington April 13, 1919, daughter of Edward and Catherine Cahill. She attended a rural grade school near Emington and graduated from Dwight Township High School. She graduated from the Columbus Hospital School of Nursing at Loyola in 1941, and was a nurse at the Veterans Hospital and the Fox Developmental Center in Dwight, retiring in 1974.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Slattery; granddaughter, Rachel (Jason) Halverson; two great – grandchildren, Brionna and Blake, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Slattery, in 2013; her parents; two brothers, Milfred and Edward (Darlene) Cahill; and one sister, Mary Lucille (late Gerald) Sweeden.

In addition to being a wonderful and caring nurse, Ellen enjoyed bingo, reading, traveling, dancing, playing cards, and crossword puzzles, and was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan.

As it was Ellen’s wish, cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials in her name may be made to Grundy County Hospice, MVK Senior Citizens, or Immaculate Conception School.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Morris.