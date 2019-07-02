Donald Whiteside

CLIO, MICHIGAN – Donald James Whiteside of Clio, Michigan and formerly of Dwight, passed away suddenly in his home Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Donald was born in Streator May 15, 1948, oldest son of Kenneth and Gladys Whiteside.

Surviving are a sister, Barbara Culinovic of Crest Hill, and a brother, Lee of Dwight.

His parents and a younger brother, Wayne, preceded him in death.

Donald graduated from Dwight High School and attended the University of Illinois until he joined the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam and at several posts in the United States.

Following his military service, he began his career at Littell Machine Company in Chicago as a machine assembler. He quickly moved through the ranks, becoming a foreman, then Senior Service Technician, and finished his career as an Aftermarket Sales Manager. In 2010 he retired to his home in Clio.

He will be remembered as a loving and caring soul with a playful spirit. He enjoyed traveling and model railroading as a hobby, but what he loved the most was spending time at the lake with his life partner, Rosemary for 33 years.

Honoring his wishes, he was cremated and a private family service will be held.

Memorials may be sent to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Dwight.