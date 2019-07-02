Donald Denker

TONICA – Donald “Donnie” Denker, 75, of Tonica and formerly of Dwight, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, June 17, 2019 at OSF Medical Center in Peoria.

Donnie was a great father, husband, brother, uncle and son. Family meant everything to Donnie and he loved to hunt and fish with his family and friends. Nothing excited Donnie more than to prepare for a trip to hunt waterfowl or go fishing across North America.

He will be missed by many as he took an active interest in thousands of people. Donnie’s brand was to connect with people and was known for asking great questions about themselves – he cared to know everyone he came into contact with. He never met a stranger.

The son of Clifford and Esther Roeder Denker, Donnie was born September 20, 1943. He graduated from Chenoa High School in 1961 and spent most of his working years as a plant manager for Coils Inc. in Dwight and other Midwest locations. He attended Waltham Presbyterian Church.

Donnie was married to Joyce (Cerny) for nearly 33 years. She survives as do his son, John (Kelli Mayes-Denker); granddaughter, Grace; sister, Mary Ann; and brother, Alan.

He was preceded in death by his father; mother; daughter, Jennifer; and brothers, David and John.

Per his wishes, Donnie was cremated and honored in a Celebration of Life Friday, June 21, at 6 p.m. at the Hurst Funeral Home in Tonica, with Rev. Joel Stevenor, pastor of Waltham Presbyterian Church, officiating.

A visitation from 3 p.m. preceded the memorial services.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Ronald McDonald House.

Online condolences may be made and remembrances shared at: www.hurstfuneralh

omes.com