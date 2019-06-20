Richard F. Scoles

STREATOR – Richard F. “Dick” Scoles, 67, of Streator and formerly of Dwight, passed away at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.

He was born October 20, 1951 in Morris, son of Mary Jean Welch Scoles. He married Sally Neu June 2, 1978 in Dwight. She survives.

He is also survived by his sons, Cory (Mann) Scoles of Dwight and Scott (Abby) Scoles of Pingree Grove; grandchildren: Anthony Bauer, Kassie Hall, Lainie, Lilly and Easton Scoles; and two sisters: Myra (Steve) Starks of Dwight and Donna Scoles of Streator, and the brother he never had Hank and Soldier.

He was preceded in death by his mother and two sons, Michael and Chad Scoles.

Dick graduated from Pontiac High School, and was retired from St. Mary’s Hospital, Streator, as a security guard. He belonged to Lazy Acres Sportsman Club.

He loved the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Blackhawks, and especially loved his family and his grandchildren. He never met a stranger and was well loved by everyone who knew him.

Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, at Hagi & Baker Funeral Home, Streator. Rev. Ryan Mattingly officiated. Cremation rites were accorded following the service.

Inurnment: Mount Olivet Cemetery, Dwight.

A visitation was held from 3 until 7 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

