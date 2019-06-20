KANKAKEE – Phyllis J. Bartley, 84, of Kankakee and formerly of Saunemin, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 7:05 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee.

Phyllis was born February 4, 1935 in Wyoming, Illinois, a daughter of Oswald and Ina Moak Swearingen. She married Charles Bartley July 9, 1955 in Kempton. He died in November, 1984.

Survivors include two sons: Jeffrey Bartley of Texas and David Bartley of Georgia; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers: Edward (Mary) Swearingen of Ottawa and Dale (Connie) Swearingen of Gardner; one sister, Betty (Gene) Webster of Buckingham; longtime companion, Paul Groskruetz of Kankakee; several nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers.

She was a 1953 graduate of Kempton High School. She was employed at USDA in Pontiac, and later was a transcriber at OSF St. James Hospital in Pontiac for several years. Later, she was a transcriber at home. She was a member of the Saunemin American Legion Auxiliary.

Cremation rites were accorded.

Her memorial service was Tuesday, June 18, at 10:30 a.m., at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Cullom. Rev. Dee Runyon officiated.

Inurnment: Sunnyslope Cemetery, Saunemin.

A visitation was held Monday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Cullom.

Memorials in Phyllis’ name may be made to Kankakee Hospice.

