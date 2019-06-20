ELGIN – John T. Weller, 71, of Elgin passed away at 4:45 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 in his home.

Cremation rites were accorded and private family inurnment will take place at a later date in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Chatsworth.

John was born in Chatsworth April 9, 1951, a son of Joseph Anton and Mary Helen Kratz Weller. He married Judith Brady on March 8, 1969. They were divorced in 1998. He lived in Dwight from 1969 to 2017, at which time he moved to Elgin to be close to family during his illness.

Surviving are one sister, Cathy (Bruce) Williams of Issaquah, Washington; three brothers: Richard (Armella) Weller of Fort Myers, Florida; Paul (Phyllis) Weller of Rougemont, North Carolina; and Philip (Debra) Weller of Dwight; and ex-wife and good friend, Judith Weller of Elgin.

Also surviving are John’s three daughters: Mary (Arjen) Boin-Weller of Leiden, Netherlands; Ann Weller of St. Charles; and Maureen Weller of Leiden, Netherlands; and five grandchildren: Charlotte Boin of Utrecht, Netherlands; Desanne Boin of Leiden, Netherlands; Beau Savoia of St. Charles; and Weller and Linden Donnelley of Leiden, Netherlands.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steve Weller; cousins, Terry Weller and Ida (Beaver) Zaverzence; and good friend, Bill Lutson.

John started a career with R.R. Donnelley and Sons in 1968. He started as pressman and retired in 2006 as supervisor. He loved his job, and a number of colleagues were very dear to him. John was an avid Harley Davidson fan, and drove a Harley in 48 of the 50 states with his biking friends, Bruce, Maynard, Larry and Shirley, Eugene, Ron and brother Paul.

John saw a lot of the world. Some of his travels included a trip to Hawaii with his cousin, Gerry Weller; Australia with his daughter, Ann; Iceland with daughters, Maureen and Mary; and various trips to Holland, Spain, France, Belgium and Germany with family and friends.

“Johnny Blue Eyes” was known for his sharp wit, love of puns and acute sense of humor, which he used to the very end of his life to comfort those who visited and cared for him. He was also a lover of animals, and was happiest sitting around a campfire with family and friends on a starry, starry night.

Memorial contributions in John’s name may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice, or to Fox Valley Food for Health, an organization in Geneva, Illinois providing meals to cancer patients and their families.