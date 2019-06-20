CUSTER PARK – Gloria L. Morris, 82, of Custer Park passed away Wednesday morning, June 12, 2019 at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Gloria Lee was born July 21, 1936 in Ledford, Illinois, a daughter of William and Lucille McDowell Poyner. She was raised in Ledford, graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1954, and earned a degree in bookkeeping in Evansville, Indiana.

She married Merle Morris in Joliet April 27, 1957.

A devoted wife and mother, she held employment as a bookkeeper for several years with Fisher Body Company. She enjoyed sewing and handiwork, knitting, crocheting and embroidery, and took pleasure in gardening, cooking and crossword puzzles.

Always conscious of her health she spent countless hours walking, as well as tending to animals, which she dearly loved.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years; two daughters: Debra Morris of Gardner and Cindy Plese of Braceville; three grandchildren: Amanda Plese of Braidwood; Becky Morris of Gardner; and Matthew Plese of San Mateo, California.

Also surviving are siblings: Jimmy Poyner of Castle Rock, Colorado; Robert (Anne) Poyner of Florida; and Cecelia (James) Midkiff of Ledford; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents.

Private family services were held at Baskerville Funeral Home, Wilmington.

Burial followed in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bonfield.

Preferred memorials may be made in Gloria’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105; or to a non-kill animal shelter.

