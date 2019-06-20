GARDNER – Frank Mahoney, 63, died unexpectedly Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at home in Gardner.

Frank was born in Joliet May 11, 1956, son of Donald and Lola Farmer Mahoney. He was a proud member of Teamster Local 179.

He loved spending time with his beloved wife and taking long drives in his ’63 Galaxie 500. He was the proudest husband, dad and papa. He loved every moment spent with his wife, kids and adored grandchildren.

Frank enjoyed playing guitar and singing, golfing with his son, spending time with his family at everyone’s events. He was a car and drag race enthusiast and also enjoyed fishing when he found the time.

He will be remembered by all for his quick wit, huge personality, and his ability to fix anything he laid his hands on.

Frank is survived by his wife of 37 years, Nancy Ferrier Mahoney; his children: Donnie (Jennica) Mahoney, Aimee (Brad) Wren, and Jayme (Chris) Ryczywot; nine grandchildren: Tenley, Hutton and Collins Mahoney; Lincoln and Baker Wren; Nicole and Zach Bement; and Haley and CJ Keeton.

He was the great-grandfather of seven.

Also surviving are siblings: Donna Harty, Mary (Mike) Lenci, Suzie Massett and Howie (Vicki) Mahoney; brother-in-law, Mike (Susan) Ferrier; sisters-in-law: Sue Ferrier, Dalia Tapella and Deb Mahoney; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dave and Tim Mahoney; mother-in-law, Ruth Menges; brothers-in-law: Mark Ferrier and Ralph Massett II.

His funeral service was at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Morris.

Cremation rites were accorded following the services.

Visitation was from 3 p.m. Tuesday until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation would be appreciated.

You may visit his memorial tribute at:

www.fredcdames.com