GARDNER – William L. Brooks Sr. of Gardner passed away peacefully June 5, 2019 at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Cremation rites were accorded.

Private burial will be in the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, at a later date.

He was born September 12, 1937 in Gardner, the son of Clyde and Gertrude Kroll Brooks. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving two years.

Bill married Barbara Hillman July 4, 1959. He retired from Fatlan Trucking and was a Teamster, Local 179; a lifetime member of the Gardner Masonic Lodge; and served on the Gardner Zoning Board for many years.

After retirement, he enjoyed moving cars for Rub Ford in Gardner, and visiting friends at the Riviera Restaurant. He never forgot a joke, and he loved telling them.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barb; two sons: William L. Jr. (Sue) Brooks of Wilmington and Darren (Pam) Brooks of Gardner; five grandsons: Justin (Sarah), Jason (Gina Wright), Weston (fiance Katelyn Kamphorst), Cale (Jana) Brooks, Joshua; six great-grandchildren: Ava Meyer, Brantley and Isaac Brooks; Mya Folgers; Kate and Maggie Brooks; sisters: Phyllis (Dave) Maskel and Faye Lynn (Bill) Malek. He was a brother-in-law and uncle to many.

Preceding him in death were his parents; son and daughter-in-law, Darryl (Peggy) Brooks; sister, Jean Fischer; and brother-in-law, Bob Fisher.

Preferred memorials can be made to Operation St. Nick, P.O. Box 781, Morris, IL 60450.

