CHATSWORTH – Marilyn O. Dehm, 92, of Chatsworth passed away at 9:35 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac.

Marilyn was born July 17, 1926 in Livingston County, a daughter of Claude and Mayme Berlette Wilson. She married Glen Dehm August 21, 1943 in the Chatsworth United Methodist Church. He died May 20, 2012.

She is survived by two sons: Cary “Snook” (Jane) Dehm of Chatsworth and Scott (Tammy) Dehm of Chenoa; one daughter, Gayle (Dennis “Sport”) Hornickel of Chatsworth; one brother, Claude Jr. (Barb) Wilson of Dwight; and two sisters: Lois Wallrich of Chatsworth and Mary Lou West of Knoxville.

Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; an infant daughter, Glenda Carol Dehm; a son, Jimmy Dehm; a daughter, Glenna Rae Dehm McGreal; a grandson, Eric Todd Dehm; three sisters: Donna Hornstein, Lila Dohman and Frances Friedman; and five brothers: Clarence “Elwood”, Vern, Jack, Dwain, and infant Claude Wayne Wilson.

Marilyn was educated in the Chatsworth schools. She and her husband, Glen, farmed in the Chatsworth area. They wintered in Naples, Florida. She was a member of the Chatsworth United Methodist Church and the Charlotte Home Extension.

She enjoyed crafting/ sewing, gardening, bowling, helping on the farm, puzzles, reading books, and the Thresherman’s Reunion.

Most of all she loved her family and hosting family gatherings. Marilyn was a loving mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 11, in the Chatsworth United Methodist Church with Rev. Lynette Barnett officiating.

Burial in Chatsworth Cemetery followed the services.

Visitation was Monday from 4 until 7 p.m. in the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Chatsworth United Methodist Church; Baltz Library; the Walter Clemons American Legion in Chatsworth; or the Chatsworth Fire Protection District.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:

calvertmemorial.com

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Chatsworth was in charge of arrangements.