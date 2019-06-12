MORRIS – Gloria Harrington, 94, a lifelong resident of Morris, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Regency Care of Morris.

Born October 23, 1924 in Morris, Gloria Maxine was a daughter of Charles and Alice Bartlett Fraley. She was a graduate of Morris High School in 1942. She married LeRoy Harrington, who preceded her in death April 15, 1989.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morris, worked in the cafeteria of Garfield School for many years, and prior to retirement at Morris Bakery. Gloria enjoyed camping, vacationing, gardening and crocheting.

Survivors include seven daughters: Sharee (the late Jerry) Beeler of Mazon; LaRae (the late Doug) Cotter and Cynthia Lyne, both of Morris; Kathie (John) Spreitzer of Seneca; Michelle (Peter) Lake of Puxico, Missouri; and Heidi Harrington and Stacie Cortez, both of Morris; 14 grandchildren: Deborah Logan and Kelly (the late Andrew) Krull, both of Mazon; Kimberly (Calvert) Kuykendall of Morris; Jason Edmunds, currently serving in the U.S. Army; Jamie (Jesus) Rios, Douglas Cotter Jr. and Keri Andrews, all of Morris; John (Dena) Walker of Alabama; Amy Coote of Morris; April (John) Crawford of Gardner; Nichole (Adam) Akre, Pontiac; Susan (John) Garrettson, Georgia; and Adam Cortez and Allissa (Matt) Magolan, Morris.

Twenty-three great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Patricia “Tricia” (Dave) Edmunds; one grandson, Timothy Cotter; two sons-in-law, Jerry Beeler and Douglas Cotter, Sr.; and siblings: Francis Walsh, Shirley Olson, Melvin Fraley, Kathryn Fraley and Mary Byrd.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Monday, June 10, 11 a.m., by Father Robert Noesen in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Morris, with visitation for two hours preceding the Mass.

Burial: Mount Carmel Cemetery, Morris.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Gloria’s memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The guestbook may be signed, photographs uploaded, and Gloria’s memorial page shared at:

www.ReevesFuneral.com/ notices/Gloria-Harrington

Arrangements by Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd., Morris.