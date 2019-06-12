Charlotte M. Vodacek

MAZON – Charlotte M. “Char” Vodacek, 76, of Mazon passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Central DuPage Hospital.

The family will celebrate Char’s life privately with a visitation Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Mazon Cemetery.

She was born in Morris November 24, 1942, the daughter of Enar and Sarah Isham Nelson.

Raised and educated in Mazon, Char graduated from Mazon Township High School in 1961. She married Thomas Vodacek April 14, 1962.

She worked as a waitress for many years at Seven Gables and the Rockwell Inn, and as a bartender at Bud’s Tap and the American Legion. She enjoyed going to the “Boat” and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas; daughter, Debra (Mike) Sinnott of Verona, and son, Troy (Kathryn) Vodacek of Urbana; grandchildren: Joshua (Meghan) Slattery, Zachary (Alaina) Sinnott, Jordan (Ashlee) Sinnott, Alyssa (Austin) Dillavou, and Tyler (Emilee Furrow) Vodacek.

Also surviving are her great-grandchildren: Kendall and Paige Slattery, David, Hadley, Benjamin, Ian, and Connor Sinnott; another great-grandchild expected in July; a sister, Sharon DiJohn of Summerlin, Nevada; and a brother, Douglas Nelson.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Mitchell Nelson; and sisters: Lucinda Kavanaugh, Sylvia Wallin, and Sandra Burkhart.

Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website: www.ucdaviscallahan.com