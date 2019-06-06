Robert W. Hank

SUN CITY WEST, AZ – Robert W. “Bob” Hank, 80, passed away peacefully at his Sun City West, Arizona residence May 23, 2019 after a long illness.

Graveside services will be held at noon, Saturday, June 15, 2019 in McDowell Cemetery, Dwight.

Robert was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois March 15, 1939, son of Wesley and Edna Matthies Hank. He graduated from Bloom Township High School and attended DeVry Technical Institute. He retired from Mobil Oil Joliet Refinery after a 30-year career. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, and the company of his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Edna Frances “Fran” Hank; daughters: Carol (Ronald) Strohbeck and Catherine (Mark) Gartke; four grandchildren: Matthew Eiben, Madeleine Gartke, Nicholas Raney and Andrew Gartke; step-children: Dave (Peggy) Kodat, Rod (Kristy) Kodat, and Kim Kodat; and nine step-grandchildren: Trevor, Courtney, Leah, Ryan, Kayla, Cassy, Alex, Jill and Austin.

He is also survived by a sister, Rosemary (Ralph, deceased) Opelt; and a brother, Douglas (Donna) Hank, and their families.

He was preceded in death in 2009 by his wife of 46 years, Judith Friar Hank.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (www.parkinson.org), 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131; or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, (www.jdrf.org), 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.