Myrtle E. Sparenberg Prussner

CLIFTON – Myrtle E. William Sparenberg Prussner of Clifton and formerly of Reddick passed away Friday, May 31, 2019.

She was born October 12, 1926 in Hoxie, Kansas, daughter of Ada R. Selbe and Lorenzo L. William. She attended a country school for two-and-a-half years, then Hoxie Grade School and Sheridan High School.

She attended Kansas City Secretarial School and worked in Kansas City.

On October 5, 1947 she married Wayne L. Sparenberg in the Hoxie Methodist Church. Following his discharge from the Naval Air Corps in 1948, they moved to a farm in Danforth, where they farmed for 45 years, retiring to Ashkum in 1991.

They had four sons: Jerald, Dennis, Carl and Bill. Wayne passed away May 10, 1993.

Myrtle served in many positions in the Ashkum United Methodist Church, and was part of many mission trips to Mexico. She was happiest when serving others wherever the Lord called her. She enjoyed sewing and photography.

On June 28, 1997, she married C. Ray Prussner of Reddick. They lived at Reddick until 2018. They continued the mission work that they loved in Mexico, Red Bird Mission in Kentucky, Alaska and Chile, as well as several places in the United States. Her biggest joy was her church and her family.

Survivors include three sons and four daughters-in-law: Jerald (Doris) Sparenberg of Schertz, TX; June Sparenberg of Bryan, TX; Carl (Marcy) Sparenberg of Danforth; and Bill (Jean) Sparenberg of Clifton.

Ten grandchildren: from Texas: Christine (Jerry) Cappezutti of Cedar Park; Andrew (Stacy) Sparenberg of Canyon Lake; Keith (Monica) Sparenberg of Houston; Karen (Ed) Ray of Round Rock; Kari Sparenberg of Bryan; and Kristin Sparenberg of College Station; Paul (Liz) Sparenberg of Brighton, MI; Jill (Jeff) Burdick of Richmond, VA; Amy Sparenberg of Decatur; and Aaron Sparenberg of Schaumburg also survive.

Twelve great-grandchildren: Savannah Smith and Zabrina and Nathan Sparen-berg; Jessina and Kate Sparenberg and Kyle Jaskula and Ava and Jayda Sparenberg, and Madeline and Charlotte and Jack and Henry Sparenberg; one step-son, David (Debi) Prussner of Bourbonnais; two step-granddaughters, Lora Haven (Steve Keys) of Momence and Missi Olson of Lisle; two sisters-in-law, Frances William and Helen William; one brother-in-law, Harold (Arvilla) Taylor, all of Hoxie; a sister-in-law, Joyce Sparenberg of Gilman, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wayne; one son, Dennis; and one grandson, Kyle; her parents; two sisters, Norma Ackerman and Ina Taylor; two brothers, Ronald and Donald William; and one step-son, Randy Prussner.

Visitation was from 4 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, at Knapp Funeral Home, Clifton.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to Ashkum United Methodist Church or Kankakee Valley Hospice.

