Martha Vitzthum

Martha Arlene Vitzthum, 85, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Evenglow Inn in Pontiac.

She was born September 29, 1933 in Pontiac, daughter of Victor H. Sr. and Mattie Dudgeon Johns. She married Clair J. “Bugs” Vitzthum June 7, 1952. He passed away September 25, 2015.

Surviving are her children: John (Nancy) Vitzthum, Marsha Weber, Ricky (Elaine) Vitzthum, all of Pontiac; Norma Ehrhardt of Emington; Nancy (Jon) Haag of Saunemin; Sherrie (Russell) Kuntz of Gridley; Charles (Lisa) Vitzthum, Mary (Dennis) Leach, and Teresa Masching, all of Pontiac.

One brother-in-law, Bill Vitzthum of Pontiac; three sisters-in-law: Jean Girardi of Bloomington; Vivian “Sue” (Al) Rich of Saunemin; and Delores Vitzthum of Puyallup, Washington; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, with four great-grandchildren on the way, also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; nine siblings: Herbert Johns, William “Joe” Johns, Ruth Diemer, Mary Green, Aletha Johns, Betty Johns, Norma Kridner, Philip Johns, and Victor Johns, Jr.; and one son-in-law, Charles Ehrhardt.

Martha grew up in Saunemin and graduated from Saunemin High School in 1952. She was a farm wife and homemaker her whole life, raising nine children. She loved to read, attend her grandchildren’s events and go for rides. She also enjoyed visiting with family and friends.

Father David Sabel officiated at her 10 a.m., May 31, funeral service in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pontiac.

Burial followed in Sunny Slope Cemetery, Saunemin.

Visitation was Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. in the church. A rosary was recited at 3:15 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Evenglow Inn, Pontiac; Transitions Hospice, Huntley, IL; St. Mary’s Church, Pontiac; and the Saunemin Fire Department, Saunemin.

Online condolences may be made to the family at: duffyfu

neralhome.com or on facebook.

Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, was in charge of arrangements.