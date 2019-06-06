LAKEVIEW, ARKANSAS – Jean C. Fischer, 86, of Lakeview, Arkansas passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Gassville, Arkansas.

A Celebration of Life will be later this summer in the Bull Shoals United Methodist Church in Bull Shoals, Arkansas.

She was born April 16, 1933 in Gardner, daughter of Clyde and Gertrude Kroll Brooks. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert M. Fischer, on June 14, 1952.

Jean worked as secretary for a real estate developer. She lived in Lakeview since moving from Crystal Lake, IL in 1998.

Jean was a member of the Bull Shoals United Methodist Church and the Hooters Red Hat Ladies. She was an accomplished quilter and knitter, loved nature, her plants, and feeding her birds.

Jean is survived by her son, Robert (Lisa) Fischer of Naples, Florida; brother, William (Barb) Brooks of Gardner; two sisters: Phyllis (David) Maskel of Morris and Faye (Bill) Malek of Lakeview, Arkansas; grandchildren: Bradley Fischer and Brooke (John Calvin) Fischer of Florida; great-grandchildren: Gavin and Elly of Florida; son-in-law, Frank Van Milligen; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter, Stephanie Van Milligen.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral, Bull Shoals, Arkansas.