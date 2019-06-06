Chad Cramer

SOUTH WILMINGTON – Chad Michael Cramer, 41, of South Wilmington passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Gardner, due to injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident.

Chad was born September 11, 1977 in Joliet, son of Randall and Betha Avon Cramer.

He excelled at pool and played in many tournaments. An avid Chicago Cubs and University of Michigan fan, he also coached grade school basketball for a few years, and one year took the team to regionals.

Chad also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing and playing slow pitch softball. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Surviving are his father, Randy Cramer of Cadiz, Kentucky; sisters: Buffy (Brian) Cramer-Hammann and Christy (Scott) Lee, both of Elgin; nieces, Gabrielle and Gillian; nephew, Jackson; and many close friends.

Preceding him in death were his mother and all of his grandparents.

Cremation rites were accorded.

A memorial service was Saturday, June 1, at 3 p.m. at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, with Pastor Jan Chandler officiating.

Inurnment: private.

Visitation was for one hour preceding the Saturday service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Toys for Tots.

You may visit his online guestbook at: www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or on facebook.