A Soldier’s Letters Reveal Hardships and Hope in World War II

By Rachael Reynolds-Soucie

rachaelthepaper@gmail.com

Dalton Bunting Sr. never spoke much to his children about serving in World War II, especially not about being on the front lines.

It wasn’t until after his death that his children learned what a hero their father was, a narrative pieced together through a series of Dalton’s letters found in an old cedar chest, written to his love back in North Carolina.

This is a story about love and war, about a country boy who grew up on a farm in Dwight, a Southern beauty who had never left home, and a courtship that developed over air mail as a soldier fought for his life in the European theater.

Dalton “Ed” Bunting Jr., of Dwight, and his sister, Becky Bunting, of Bloomington, discovered the collection of World War II-era love letters a few years after the death of their parents, Dalton Sr. and Purnell Bunting, who spent their lives on a farm in Dwight. There were hundreds of them, bundled together and tied with ribbon. But one nine-page letter stood out among the others. It begins:

May 25, 1945

Germany

My Darling Love,

Well censorship has been ceased. We can write almost anything we want to now. So I will try and tell almost everything I have done since I have last seen you.

Dalton Bunting Sr. enlisted in the Army at age 20 and was sent to boot camp at Camp Davis, near Burgaw, N.C., where Purnell Powell lived and worked at her family’s general store. While on leave, soldiers from Camp Davis would come in for cigarettes, candy and the like. Dalton Sr. walked in one day, took one look at the 16-year-old Southern beauty, and was completely smitten.

The first letter he ever sent her was in September 1943, before he went off to war, and they continued back and forth for the next three years. Purnell was just as smitten, and nicknamed him “Bunny,” having replaced “Bonnie” while she sang “My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean” while he was away at war.