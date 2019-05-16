GARDNER – Justin VonQualen, 38, of Gardner passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his home.

Born December 18, 1980 in Joliet, Justin John is the son of Gerald and Kim Kociss VonQualen of Gardner.

He was raised in Gardner and graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School. He was currently employed with Sponge Cushion, Inc. in Morris.

Justin was a gamer and a fan of both the Chicago Cubs and Bears. He will be remembered as a wonderful uncle who enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, as well as working alongside his dad.

Survivors include his parents; one sister, Jaime (Rodney) Huddleston of Spring Creek, Nevada; two nieces, Ali Ambrogio and Kennedy Huddleston; and two nephews, Jonathon Ambrogio and Tyler Ambrogio; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Justin was preceded in death by his grandparents: Ralph and Evelyn VonQualen and John and Marilyn Kociss; and his cousin, Margaret Kallas.

Private family services were held at Reeves Funeral Home in Gardner with Rev. Jan Chandler from Church of Hope officiating.

Cremation rites were accorded following the services.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook, upload photographs, or share Justin’s memorial page online at:

www.ReevesFuneral.com/notices/Justin-VonQualen