Michael Shireman

TACOMA, WA – Michael Joshua Shireman, 24, of Tacoma, Washington and formerly of Gardner, passed away unexpectedly March 26, 2019.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 E. Kahler Road in Wilmington, Sunday morning, May 19, from 9 a.m. until the 12:30 p.m. memorial service. Pastor Randy from New Life Assembly of God in Dwight will officiate at the service.

Following the service, family and friends are invited to a celebration of Mikey’s life at The Other Bar, 55 S. Daley St., Diamond until 5 p.m. Anyone wishing to join with music or instruments to play during the celebration of life is welcome.

He was born March 26, 1995 in Morris, son of Jessica Broderick of Saunemin and Michael Alan Shireman of Dwight. He was raised in Gardner and graduated from Gardner – South Wilmington High School in 2013.

Mikey owned and operated The Barker Shop in Tacoma and played in numerous bands, both as a bassist and vocalist.

Remembered as always the center of attention and life of the party, Mikey loved being with family and spending time with his brothers, sisters, and friends. His true passion was his music and his job. Mikey was one who was full of love, always made people laugh, and brought a smile to everyone he met.

Survivors include his parents: Jessica Broderick (Freddie Otero) of Saunemin, and Michael Alan Shireman (Jennifer Shenk) of Dwight; step-father, Steven Woodworth of Morris; step-mother, Jessica Shireman of Mattoon; brothers and sister: Maryssa Woodworth, Alyssa Woodworth, Stevie Woodworth, Anna Woodworth, Matthew Shireman, Gracie Mae Shireman, and Joshua Shireman; step-brother, Zakkia Hamilton; step-sister, Lamya Smith; his grandparents: Cathy Broderick of Saunemin; Donna Mae (Jack) Walker of Mesa, Arizona; and David Frost of Mattoon.

Also surviving are aunts and uncles: Marty Broderick of Lost Creek, West Virginia; Christine Bell of Herrin; Laura (Bob) Carpenter of Gardner; and Stephanie Turcios and Jonathon Frost, both of Mattoon; numerous cousins, and many friends including his best friend, Jake Gassmann of Tacoma, Washington.

Mikey was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Broderick.

The guestbook may be signed, photographs uploaded, or Mikey’s memorial page shared at: www.BaskervilleFu

neral.com/notices/Michael-Shireman