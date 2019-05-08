PONTIAC – Peter L. Petropoul, 64, of Odell passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 4:03 p.m. in his home.

Visitation is today, Wednesday, May 8, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac.

His service will be Thursday, at 11 a.m., in the Funeral Home, with a Priest from the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago officiating.

Burial: Southside Cemetery, Pontiac.

He was born July 7, 1954 in Pontiac, son of George and Geraldine “Jerry” Brown Petropoul. He married Betty Schertz McCabe February 14, 1997 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She survives in Odell.

Also surviving are daughters: Sarah (Jason) Shipe of Winchester, VA, and Laura (Matt) Smith of Richmond, VA; stepson, Andrew McCabe of Pontiac; stepdaughter, Sarah (Matt) Kiser of Montgomery; and a brother, James (Penny) Petropoul of Palos Hills.

His grandchildren: Lucas Shipe, Jayden Shipe, Gemma Smith, Willa Smith, Andrew James “AJ” McCabe, Ryan McCabe, Daniel Kiser and Brandon Kiser; nephews: Stephanos Petropoul and Andreas Petropoul; and a niece, Marianthe Petropoul, also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Georgia “Gigi” Petropoul-Bottoms; and niece, Dawn Marie Miller.

Pete was a graduate of Pontiac Township High School. He grew up working at his grandparent/parents’ Liberty Cafe, and worked through his high school years at Wilson’s Ice Cream Shop. He retired from RR Donnelley after 25 years, and from construction, Local 996, after 15 years.

He was a member of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Joliet.

Pete was a third generation Cubs fan, the only one to see the Cubs win the World Series. His passions were tinkering with things, creating inventions, numismatics (coin collecting), attending local auctions, and gardening. He started his own business for measuring carpet for local carpet stores. In 1996, he started Rolling Billboards, Inc. and from there started Truckers Mall, LLC. He was proud when it grew so large he had his own building with employees. He was determined to do work for the business to the end.

He will be remembered for his great work ethic and sense of humor. He was a creative, generous, and loving spirit.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit facebook.