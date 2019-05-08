DWIGHT – Patricia Townsend, 84, of Dwight passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in Kankakee, surrounded by her family.

Patricia was born in Morris July 25, 1934, daughter of Hans Einer and Margaret Broderick Christensen. She married Burleigh Townsend June 29, 1957 in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Dwight. He passed away November 24, 1986.

She is survived by a son, Burleigh (Judy) Townsend Jr. of Dwight; a daughter, Ginny (Dana) Clapp of Morris; a sister, Margaret Ruffatti of Coal City; grandchildren: Brandon (Traci) Townsend of Warrensburg; Brent (Kim) Townsend of Romeoville; Brina (Jason) Boldig of Taylorville; great-grandchildren: Treece Townsend, Gracelyn Townsend, Annalise Boldig, and Vera Boldig; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers: Maurice, Lawrence, Edward and Raymond Christensen; and sisters: Rose Elizabeth Smith, Evelyn Roost, and Helen Foss.

Patricia was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, its Altar & Rosary Society, the Red Hat Society, and Community Chest.

She graduated from Catholic Schools in Morris, including Immaculate Conception Grade School and St. Angela Academy. She worked at the First National Bank of Dwight for more than 30 years.

Patricia loved watching her three grandchildren become successful and honorable adults. Her grandchildren gave her four beautiful great-granddaughters who she loved dearly. She loved her four-legged furry companion, “Boots;” and feeding cookies to the squirrels in the backyard, which became her friends. Patricia enjoyed going on gambling trips with her sister, Marge.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Father Richard Smith and Father Chris Haake at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 2, in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight.

Burial followed in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dwight.

Visitation was in the church from 9 a.m., Thursday, until the time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul School, Odell; St. Patrick Catholic Church; or the Livingston County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made at: hagermemorial.com

Hager Memorial Home was in charge of arrangements.