Gardner Grade School All-Star Day Hits a Home Run

Retiring Teacher Sharon Sovey’s ‘Sax’-tastic Day

Celebrating the hard work of students on state achievement tests, Gardner Grade School’s Student Council hosted a “Break Up the Test” theme week.

On Thursday April 25, the “All-Star Day” theme ushered in quite a big surprise for both staff and students, particularly retiring fourth grade teacher Sharon Sovey.

Sovey, a lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers fan, was “star-struck” as Steve Sax, a five- time All-Star and two-time World Series Champion, spoke to nearly 250 students and community members about the importance of setting goals and recognizing one’s true potential.

Sax was a right-handed batter for the Dodgers, New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics. Sax currently hosts on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio

Following the assembly, Sax spoke with the GSWB Varsity Club about the triumphs and challenges of playing professional baseball. That evening, Sax met with fans and signed autographs as the school hosted an open house reception honoring Sovey’s 34 years of dedicated service to the GGS Community, both in and out of the classroom. Sovey described the day as “SAX”tastic!

Sovey reflected on her teaching career with these words: “GGS has been my family for 34 years. I love the community and small school. My goal was for each student to work to their potential. I also wanted everyone to love reading as much as I did. It was a great success when a student finally found that book that made them want to read more. I will truly miss the staff, students, parents and community. I feel blessed to have found a place to call home at GGS.”

The appearance was made possible by the generous support of the Gardner South Wilmington Braceville Sports Booster club, Gardner Grade School Parent Teacher Group, the South Wilmington Grade School Parents Club and the Gardner Grade School Board of Education.