Anita VanVoorst

UNION HILL – Anita Juliet VanVoorst, 83, passed away Tuesday morning, April 30, 2019 in her home.

Her funeral service is today, Wednesday, May 8, at 11 a.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church, Herscher.

Burial will be in Coleman Cemetery, Buckingham.

Visitation was Tuesday from 4 until 8 at Clancy Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais, and today from 10 until 11 at the church.

She was born January 25, 1936 in Clarkfield, Minnesota, daughter of Carl and Clara Just.

In Denver, Colorado she worked for a doctor, after receiving her medical laboratory technician degree in Minneapolis.

She met her future husband, Hugh VanVoorst, in Denver, through mutual friends. They were married in Wilmar, Minnesota February 27, 1960, and moved to Union Hill.

Her full-time job was tending to the business and books of the 17-47 Bowl in Dwight as well as the apartments they had built, raising three children and taking care of their home.

Surviving Anita are her husband, Hugh, of Union Hill; son, Grant, of Union Hill and granddaughter, Emma; daughter, Beth, and granddaughter, Clara, of Reddick; and daughter, Jill, and son-in-law, Gregg Olheiser of Urbana.

Also surviving are a sister and brother in law, Barbara and William Bumpous of Union Hill; caregiver Kari Barten; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; in laws, Gilbert and Eileen VanVoorst; all siblings; one niece; and three nephews.