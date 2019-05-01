SOUTH WILMINGTON – Janice R. Wren, 78, of South Wilmington passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at her home.

Janice was born May 17, 1940 in Sisseton, South Dakota, daughter of Earling and Lillian Tuff Wren. She married Elmer Wren April 28, 1957 in Sisseton.

Janice enjoyed playing bingo, bowling, sewing, crocheting, her loving dog Rascal, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and loved visiting family in South Dakota.

Surviving are her husband, Elmer; son, Wayne (Debbie) Wren of South Wilmington; two daughters: Wanda Emanuelson of Essex and Brenda Schock of Coal City; seven grandchildren: Tiffany Emanuelson, Bobby (Amanda) Wren, Johnny (Meredith) Wren, Melissa (Tony) Siatta, Kyle Schock, Brett (Katie) Emanuelson, and Joey (Hannah) Wren.

Nine great-grandchildren; six sisters: Gayle Lotzer and Judy Crooks, Sisseton; Sandy Madsen of Milbank, South Carolina; Suzy Weeks of Browns Valley, Minnesota; Glenda Rudesbausch of Castlewood, SD; and Carol Nielsen of Peever, SD; one brother, Mervin Erickson of Peever, SD; and several nieces and nephews survive.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers: Raymond Erickson, Arden Erickson, and Wendell Erickson; sister, JoAnn Erickson; grandson, Brad Emanuelson; and great-granddaughter, Leaya Bushue.

Her funeral service was at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 27, at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, at a later date.

Visitation was at the funeral home Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her name may be directed to South Wilmington Fire Department.

To visit her online guestbook, log on to: www.rwpatte

rsonfuneralhomes.com or on facebook