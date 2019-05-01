DWIGHT – Doris V. Bissey, 87, of Dwight passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.

Doris was born in Ransom October 26, 1931, daughter of Irwin and Avis Shephard Denaple. She married Harold Bissey March 14, 1954 in the Dwight United Methodist Church. Her husband survives in Dwight.

Doris is also survived by children: daughter, Theresa L. Flowers of Braidwood; son, Ralph W. (Nicolle Kramer) Bissey of Odell; brother, Wayne (Bernadine) Denaple of Ransom; special nieces, Leta Leach and Margo (John) Scott, both of Dwight.

Her grandchildren: Emily (Derek) Torres of Herscher; James Flowers of Braidwood; Brian (Erica) Flowers of Cullom; Christina (T.J.) Polk of Maquoketa, Iowa; Nathan (Jen) Bissey of Coal City; Courtney Jo (Ryan Rojkowski) Bissey of Elburn; Amanda (Chris) Price of Braidwood; Danny (Hilarie) Grubaugh of Covington, Indiana; and Julia Kramer Seneca, also survive.

Twelve great-grandchildren survive: Ginny, Mariana, Gwen, Leo, Lucas, Logan, Lyle, Cayden, Colin, Trevor, Bekka and Tyson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons: Gail and Floyd Bissey; daughter-in-law, Christina Jo Bissey; and a sister, Marjorie Schrishuhn.

Doris was a member of the United Methodist Church of Dwight, and enjoyed the 4-H years. She graduated from Dwight Township High School in 1950. She and Harold were married for more than 65 years.

Doris loved her grandchildren and taking care of her family. She also enjoyed gardening.

Her funeral service was Friday, April 26, at 11 a,.m. at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, officiated by Rev. Mike Ebersohl,

Burial: Allen Township Cemetery, Ransom.

Visitation was Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials in honor of Doris may be made to the United Methodist Church of Dwight.

Online condolences may be made at hagermemorial.com

Hager Memorial Home was in charge of arrangements.