WEST ALLIS, WISCONSIN – Margaret M. Duffy, 59, passed away unexpectedly in her home in West Allis, Wisconsin on Wednesday, April 10.

To celebrate her life, visitation will be at St. Therese Parish, 9525 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226 on Saturday, April 27, at 10 a.m., with a funeral Mass to follow at 12 noon.

Born in Milwaukee May 19, 1959, to Carole and Ronald Anger, Margaret was raised in Wauwatosa. She raised her two sons, Christopher and Michael, in Waukesha, Wisconsin; Fairfield, Texas; Morris and Gardner.

She was proud to achieve her certificate in addiction counseling and spent much of her professional career working at Dwight Women’s Correctional Facility at Dwight.

Margaret was a religious and spiritual person who enjoyed shopping, music, drinking coffee and socializing with her family and friends. Her favorite topic of discussion was her two sons and her grandchildren. She was a friend of Bill W. She was always available to lend an ear and offer support and advice to her many friends.

Margaret is survived by her mother, Carol Anger of Milwaukee; her sons, Christopher (Tiffany) Duffy of Morris and Michael (Erin) Duffy III of Gardner; her sisters, Julie (Greg) Toutges and Anne (Scott) Sehmer.

She is also survived by her beloved grandsons: Christopher Jr., Alexander, Maxwell, Elliott and Dashiell Duffy; Christian Lee and Kevin Ferarri; and her cherished granddaughter, Mariana (Gus) Rieke) Ferarri.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Anger; her maternal and paternal grandparents; and her grandson, William Duffy.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.