BLOOMINGTON – Kerrin B. Phillips, 71, of Bloomington passed away at 7:17 p.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019 under hospice care in Normal.

Kerrin was born February 13, 1948 in Joliet, daughter of James and Ethel Bannon. She married Donald F. Phillips, Jr. June 8, 1968 in Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington. He died July 22, 2010.

Survivors include a son, Jim Phillips of Bloomington; a sister-in-law, Susan (Jerald) Newkirk of Odell; a brother-in-law, David (Barbara) Phillips of Bloomington; a niece, two nephews and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Kerrin graduated from St. Paul High School in Odell. She was a customer service representative for Illinois Power Company, retiring after many years with the company.

She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be dearly missed.

Carmody – Flynn Funeral Home assisted the family with cremation arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.

