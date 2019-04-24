Florentine Chally

MORRIS – Florentine Margaret “Flo” Chally, 88, of Morris passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 16, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight, where she had resided for two years,

She was born December 21, 1930 in Chicago, a daughter of Paul and Helen Gonka Satera. She was raised and educated in Chicago and worked as a switchboard operator for Illinois Bell for 10 years.

She moved to Morris in 1967 and worked as an administrator for the Grundy County C.E.T.A. program and drove a school bus transporting children with special needs.

Flo enjoyed the river boat casinos, reading, and word search puzzles. She took great pleasure fishing with her son, and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Theodore “Ted” and Denise Chally, Morris; step-grandson, Jacob Klepk, Bolingbrook; two brothers, Jerry Satera, Antioch; and Ken Bania, Woodstock; numerous nieces and nephews; and wonderful caregivers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Dorothy Klein.

Cremation rites were accorded.

A memorial visitation was Saturday, April 20, from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. service at Reeves Funeral Home, Morris.

Preferred memorials may be made in Flo’s memory to Heritage Health of Dwight Activity Department or to Hospice of Kankakee Valley, 482 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914.

