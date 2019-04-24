Anna L. Willard

PIKE COUNTY, IL – Anna L. Kibler Willard, 99, of Pike County and formerly of Dwight, passed away Wednesay, April 17, 2019 at Evenglow Inn in Pontiac.

She was born September 8, 1919 in Pittsfield, Illinois, daughter of Wesley and Flora Shadel Kibler. She would have been 100 this September.

Ann married her high school sweetheart, Glenn Willard, July 7, 1939, while Glenn was attending Western State Teachers College in Macomb. They eloped to Ft. Madison, Iowa and began their lives together.

During high school, Ann moved to town and lived with her Grandmother and Grand-father Shadel and went back to the farm on weekends.

Ann and Glenn were married 45 years, living in 10 states and 20 cities in those 45 years. They spent many summers in Colorado and loved to travel in their camper. Fond memories were made with good friends: Bob and Lily Rambo, Louisville, KY; Bob and Oma Corder, Kirksville, MO; and Dale and Edna Windmiller, Griggsville.

Glenn died unexpectedly July 16, 1984, 35 years ago. Her grandson, Brent said, “Imagine what a celebration that has been this week when they were reunited once again! I hope I can hear that story someday!”

With two busy daughters, Ann was a very active lady, helping with PTA, Girl Scouts, and she loved every minute.

Walt Cate, owner of Cate Oil Company in Pittsfield, hired Ann as head bookkeeper. She loved working and began a fulfilling career. She was employed at Dr. Richard Hull’s Veterinary Clinic in Griggs-ville for many years,

In 1965, Ann, Glenn and Nancy moved to Dwight, where Ann was secretary at Dwight Grade School. She was a member of Dwight Woman’s Club and active in community affairs.

In 1979, Ann and Glenn retired and moved back home to Pittsfield. Glenn wanted to hunt quail with his brothers, and fish. Ann loved to fish and was a great cook for all the game that landed in her kitchen. She was an expert seamstress.

Ann rejoined her bridge club after 14 years, with the same Griggsville ladies. She loved quilting and met many friends using a needle and thread. She was a member of the Pittsfield United Meth-odist Church, P.E.O. Sister-hood, and the Pittsfield Garden Club.

Ann was an avid NBA fan, especially the Chicago Bulls. On Sundays after church, the bridge ladies would have lunch, play some good bridge, but when the Bulls game came on the TV the ladies would cease the card game and enjoy watching Michael Jordan and friends.

In 2007, Ann made the difficult decision to leave her many friends in Pike County and move near her daughter, Nancy, Richard and their families. Her home for the last 12 years has been at Evenglow Lodge and Inn in Pontiac, where she participated in creative activities and called Evenglow Inn her home and the staff became her family.

All of Ann’s life she was a strong woman and a faithful friend.

She is survived by two daughters: Lindalyn (R.J.) Nelson of La Junta, CO and Nancy (Richard) Sulzberger of Verona; grandchildren: Lori (Mike) Carden, Cypress, TX; Lisa (Bob) Bamber, Swink, CO; Guy (Lindsey) Sulzberg-er, Lemont; Brent (Carrie) Sulzberger, Verona; Kyle (Amanda) Sulzberger, Coal City; and Max (Brooke) Sulz-berger, Dwight.

Also surviving are great-grandchildren: Bryn Carden, Madelyn Bamber, Jake Sulzberger, Sam Sulzberger, Alex Sulzberger, Tyler Sulzberger, Zack Sulzberger, Ava Sulzberger, Livia Sulzberger, Reed Sulzberger, Addison Sulzberger, and Shayley Sulzberger.

Her sister-in-law and close friend for more than 75 years, Isabelle Willard; nieces and nephews: Kay McKinney, Dr. Bob (Judy) Willard, Rick (Ginger) Willard, Anita Atherton (Don) Morlan, Roger (Marilyn) Atherton, Carolyn Phillips, Marty (Rich) Freudenberger, Sue Willard and Lynn Willard also survive.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, sister, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, April 20, at 11 a.m. in the Pittsfield United Methodist Church.

Interment followed in Pittsfield West Cemetery.

A visitation was held Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Niebur Funeral Home, Pittsfield, and for an hour Saturday preceding services at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Evenglow Inn, Pittsfield United Methodist Church, Alzheimer’s Association, or donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left to the family at:

www.nieburfh.com