CORNELL – William F. Barton, 84, of Cornell passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac.

He was born March 2, 1935 in Pontiac, son of Reno Gamblin and Lula May Barton. He married Barbara Ann Smith June 14, 1958 in Amboy. They were married more than 60 years. She survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are his children: Brian (Linda) Barton of Sugar Hill, Georgia; Beth Barton (Jeff) of Sacramento, California; Brad (Julie) Barton of Waterloo; Blair (Tina) Barton and Brett Barton, both of Cornell.

His grandchildren: Nicole (Mike) Erhensrom, Matt, Megan, Marissa, Sara, Brandon, Brock, Sophie, and Piers Barton; and his great-granddaughters, Emilia and Ellie Erhenstrom also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Kenneth Barton.

Bill was educated in the Cornell schools, graduating from Cornell High School. He served his country in the United States Army from January 11, 1955 until December 29, 1956, stationed in Korea. Bill was a farmer all his life.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac; Cornell Lions Club; Pontiac Elks; and Livingston County Farm Bureau.

He served as a 4-H leader, and on the Cornell Grade School and High School Boards.

Bill liked to travel. He especially enjoyed cruises down the Nile in Egypt, the Volga in Russia, the Yangtze in China, and the Dneiper in the Ukraine. A safari in Kenya was a highlight; driving tours in South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Western Europe were memorable, as were land tours in Greece, Turkey, Thailand and Hong Kong. He also enjoyed vacations in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil, particularly in Rio de Janeiro during Carnival.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed.

Funeral services were held at 4 p.m., Friday, April 12, at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac. Military rites were conducted following the service.

Entombment: Calder Cemetery, rural Cornell.

Visitation was held for two hours preceding the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Livingston County Farm Bureau Foundation.

