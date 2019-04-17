MAZON – Paula Jean Sheedy, 66, of Mazon passed away peacefully with family by her side Monday, April 8, 2019 at her residence.

Paula was born in Ladd, May 22, 1952, a daughter of Paul and Geraldine Zimmerman Filippini. She married Randy Sheedy in Ladd February 15, 1975. He survives.

Also surviving are her daughter, Erin (Todd) Hancock of Woodbridge, Virginia; son, Bud (Katie) Sheedy of Verona; four grandchildren: Marcus, Brady, Brooklyn and Kendall; three sisters: Arlette Woodshank of LaSalle, Michele Hanck of Spring Valley, and Nancy Galletti of LaSalle; and lifelong best friend, Linda Bookout, and her two daughters, Angela Woods and Jennifer Jensen.

Paula was preceded in death by her parents.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church; had served on the Kinsman Village Board; and served as a Highland Ag 4-H leader. She was a cook and bartender at Ryan’s Tap in Kinsman.

She was an avid Bears and Cubs fan, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated by Rev. Ron Margherio Tuesday, April 16, 10 a.m., in Sacred Heart Church, Kinsman.

Cremation rites followed, and private family inurnment will occur in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Ransom, at a later date.

Visitation was held Monday from 4 until 8 p.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions in Paula’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Her guestbook may be signed at: www.hagermemoria

l.com

Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, was in charge of arrangements.