Florence Kennedy

BRACEVILLE – Florence Evelyn Kennedy, 101, of Braceville passed away peacefully Friday, April 12, 2019 at Amita Adventist Medical Center in Bolingbrook, with family at her bedside.

The family will receive friends Saturday morning, April 20, from 9 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 11 a.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 N. Broadway, Coal City. Pastor Karen Fabian from Braceville Methodist Church will officiate at the service.

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington.

Florence was born November 4, 1917 in her Grandmother’s home in Salem, Oregon. She spent her early childhood in the territory of Alaska before settling in Ritchey, Illinois. Florence Evelyn was a daughter of Harry Mason and Jessie Waggoner Mason Kelly. She graduated from Reed-Custer High School, and earned her teaching certificate from Illinois State University, Normal.

Florence taught in the one-room schoolhouse in Ritchey, before dedicating herself to her family and home. She was an active member of Braceville United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years; belonged to the Gardner Senior Citizens, where she enjoyed playing cards; and was a former member of the Grundy County Rabbit Breeders Association.

Florence enjoyed quilting by hand, and leaves behind countless heirlooms which were given to her children and grandchildren. She proudly displayed many of her quilts at the Coal City Public Library. During the annual Grundy County Contest she once earned a blue ribbon for her handiwork. Florence was an avid doll collector, and took pleasure in making clothes for her collection.

Survivors include her children: DeAnn (the late Roy) Nielsen of Rice, Texas; Shirley Kennedy of Ottawa; Thomas (Christine) Kennedy of Hepler, Kansas; Donald Kennedy of Crest Hill; Kenneth (Patricia) Kennedy of Morris; and Lawrence (Linda) Kennedy of Bonfield.

Ten grandchildren: Roy (Patty) Nielsen, Robert (Debra) Nielsen, Erik (Kris) Nielsen; Jennifer Kennedy (Josh Hughes); Mandy Kennedy, Samantha Jo (Donald “D.J.” Kirby); Annette Muller (Jeffrey Larson), Victoria Halstead (Jason Robinson), Matthew Kennedy, and Jared (Sara) Kennedy; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews also survive.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, LaVern Robert Kennedy; one son in infancy, William; siblings: Harriet Marcotte, Leila (Edward “Puggy”) Vilt, Florence “Toots” (J.R.) Cushing, Marguerite (James) Anderson, Dorothy Jean Kelly, Donald Kelly, Leroy Kelly, Robert Kelly, and Edward Kelly; two great-grandchildren, Jessica and Casey; and one great-great-granddaughter, Maddison.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Florence’s memory to Braceville United Methodist Church, Gardner Senior Center, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

