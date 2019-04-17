KINSMAN – Betty L. Irvin, 78, of Kinsman passed away at 10:04 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Morris Hospital.

Cremation rites have been accorded and no services are planned.

Betty was born in Dwight May 5, 1940, a daughter of Edward and Amelia Holt Miller. She married Floyd Irvin. He survives.

Also surviving are her four children: Floyd Dean (Jesika) Irvin of Bradley; Penny (Vern) Arnold of Reddick; Ed (Tanya) Irvin of Normal; and Marion (Sandy) Irvin of Dwight; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Marvin, Melvin, Wayne, Marion and Floyd Miller; and a sister, Penny Brady.

Betty was a member of Dwight United Methodist Church.

Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, was in charge of arrangements.