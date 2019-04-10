Suzanne Reardanz

ESSEX – Suzanne “Sue” Reardanz, 74, of Essex passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born December 8, 1944 in Blue Island, daughter of Anthony and Bertha Reed Martino. She married Charles Reardanz August 17, 1965 in Rock City, Iowa.

She had a business degree and had been employed at Bear Brand Hosiery and at Coils, Inc. For more than 10 years she ran her own daycare and cared for many children in Essex, as well as made homemade blankets for newborn babies at Riverside Medical Center.

Sue was one of the state directors for Good Sam’s Camping Organization of Illinois, and for 15 years was a driver for the Special Olympics Torch Run from Chicago to Bloomington.

She was the treasurer for the Essex United Methodist Church, President of the Lady Lions, member of the VFW, and the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion. For 10 years she volunteered at the food bank. She loved to garden and play bingo, as well as participate with Santa’s Helpers.

Surviving are her husband, Charles Reardanz of Essex; children: Cindy Grohler of Essex; Lana (John) Birr of Buckingham; Brenda Voight of Miami, Florida; Melody (Don) Gross of Winterhaven, Florida; Dennis Reardanz of Detroit, Texas; and Pam (Fred) Phillips of Girard, Kansas; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; many brothers and sisters; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Reardanz; and son-in-law, Fred Grohler.

Her funeral service was Monday, April 8, at 11 a.m., in the Essex United Methodist Church. Linda Michel officiated.

Interment: East Cemetery, Essex.

Visitation was for one hour preceding the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Essex United Methodist Church.