Sandra Kay Stacy

ATLANTA, MISSOURI / DWIGHT – Sandra Kay “Sandy” Stacy, 69, of Atlanta, Missouri and formerly of Dwight, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at 6:10 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019.

She was born May 14, 1949 in Streator, daughter of Robert and Phyllis Longnecker Briner. She married Andrew R. Stacy September 9, 1967 in Dwight.

Surviving are her husband, Andy, of Atlanta, MO.; three children: Darren (Donna) Stacy of Odell; Michelle Jones of Pontiac; and Rhonda (Jim) Lovell of Bloomington; six grandchildren: Brittany (Blake) Becker, Jaydon Jones, McKenzy Stacy, Haley Jones, Gentry Lovell and Kennedy Lovell.

Two great-granddaughters, Ashton and Lainy Becker; three brothers: Eugene Briner and Dan (Lisa) Briner, both of Dwight; and Gary Briner; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sandy retired from W.W. Fox Developmental Center in Dwight. She was a talented and avid gardener, whose flowers were the envy of many.

Sandy loved her dog, Meisha, and playing pickleball, but more than anything, she cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

In lieu of funeral services, all who wish to honor Sandy’s life may make a donation to Friends and Flowers Garden Club, 25771 US Hwy 63, Macon, Missouri 63552 or American Diabetes Associ-ation.

To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflyn

n.com

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, assisted the family.