DWIGHT – Nick C. Renello, Jr., 64, of Dwight passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 in the Morris Hospital ER.

He was born January 16, 1955 in Chicago, son of Nick C., Sr. and Mary Noto Renello.

Nick was raised in Maywood. He married Julia Amanti December 24, 2014, after having been together for over 20 years.

Nick enjoyed fishing and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a giving man and would help anyone. Nick was a godfather to many nieces and nephews,

He is survived by his son, Nicholas (Jessica) Renello and daughter, Caprica (Nick) Cicero, all of Lombard; grandchildren: Dominick, Gabriella, and Alexander Renello; and Vincent Cicero; siblings: Anthony (Judy) Testa; Angie (the late Al) Paloma; Louis (Nancy) Testa; Anthony (Marie) Renello; Jennie (John) Sharp; James (Joanne) Renello; Angie (Pat) Denner; Mike (Terri) Renello; and Marie (Lenny Motta) Stepanek; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Rose Schedek.

Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m., Saturday, April 6, at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, Morris. Enhanced video tributes were played during the visitation.

A Celebration of Nick’s Life followed at 7 p.m.

To celebrate Nick’s life, family had asked that your favorite Hawaiian shirt be worn to the services.

Aqua Cremation rites were accorded.

Memorial contributions may be made in Nick’s name to Julia Renello.

