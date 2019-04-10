CULLOM – Marjorie P. Hahn, 81, of Cullom died at 11:25 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac.

According to her wishes, her body was donated to science.

A memorial service and burial in West Lawn Cemetery, Cullom, will be held at a later date.

Marjorie was born January 9, 1938 in Streator, a daughter of Rollo U. and Alice G. Kramer Haren. She married Robert D. Hahn August 21, 1955 at her parents’ home in rural Charlotte. Her husband preceded her in death on April 16, 1998.

She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Hahn of Cullom and Joyce Polizzi of Sun City West, Arizona. She had five grandchildren: Dustin Polizzi, Derek Hahn, Chelsey Hahn Ellis, Kadesia Hamilton and Jordan Hamilton; five great-grandchildren: Anthony Polizzi, Kyrie Jones, Gavin Ellis, Rylie Hahn and Kamari Jones; and a sister, Donna Haren Buckler of Pontiac.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Christopher and Jeffrey; and two brothers, Galen Haren and Philip Haren.

In 1959, Marjorie and Bob started Hahn Industries, manufacturing ornamental concrete statuary. Marjorie continued to work in the business until the effects of Parkinson’s disease made it impossible.

She was a member of Cullom United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Cullom Fire & EMS or Cullom Historical Society.

