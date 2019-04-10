SOUTH WILMINGTON – Lolita M. Harrop, 88, of South Wilmington passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Her funeral service will be in St. Lawrence Catholic Church, South Wilmington, Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning two hours preceding the service. Rev. Stanley Drewniak will officiate.

Inurnment will follow in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery.

She was born May 31, 1930 in Clarke City, daughter of Joseph and Emma Menozzi Chiese. She married Kenneth Joseph Harrop December 6, 1947 in Joliet.

Lolita worked seven years at Uniroyal Box Factory at Joliet Arsenal, and also at Wes Com and the Coil factory. She was all about family and children, and also enjoyed gardening, crocheting, as well as baking and cooking Italian food and wild game.She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington.

Surviving are her son, Joseph (Sandy) Harrop of Gardner; daughters: Judy Horrie of Dwight; and Jeannie (Windel) Foster of South Wilmington; grandchildren: Chad (Jennifer) Horrie of Bloomington; Bridgette Foster of Chicago; Jody (Joe) Perona of Yorkville; Travis (Celisa) Foster of Troutman, NC; and Cindy (Tim) Gerber of Gardner; great-grandchildren: Justin Foster, Nathan Nading, Tess Nading, Copper Foster, Maverik Foster, Slate Foster, Mitch Perona, Aidan Perona, Emily Perona, Ethan Gerber, Scarlette Gerber, Nick Connor, and Ryan Schlabowske.

Her great-great-grandchildren, Emma Nading, Keeley Arianna and Macy Conrath survive along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; son, John Raymond Harrop; son-in-law, Tracy Horrie; and sisters, Loretta Lubke and Loris Chiese.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Heritage Health Nursing Home Activities Fund.

