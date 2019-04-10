BLOOMINGTON – Lois Sorensen, 84, of Bloomington, formerly of Dwight, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at 4:23 p.m. at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

A private family memorial service will be at a later date.

Lois was born June 10, 1934 in Galesburg, daughter of Frank and Ruby Andrews. She married Clarence Sorensen October 9, 1955 in Dwight. He preceded her in death on June 2, 1994.

Surviving are her children: Paul (Beth) Sorensen, Douglas (Robin) Sorensen, and Carol (Steve) Dillon; seven grandchildren: Andrew, Samuel, Lucas, Brianna, Caleb, Aaron and Jared; one great-grandson, Cayden; and one sister, Beverly (Robert) Weller.

Lois, a registered nurse, graduated from Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in Moline in 1955.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse or Wounded Warrior Project.

Online condolences may be left at:

www.beckmemorial.com