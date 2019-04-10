RANSOM – Jerry L. Yedinak, 78, of Ransom passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at OSF Center – Streator.

Born June 3, 1940 in Streator, he was the son of Mary Louise Yedinak.

He is survived by daughters: Maranda (Doug) Trainor, Katie (Josh) Hamilton of Blackstone, and Kristina Yedinak of Ransom; sons, Jeremy (Brianne) Yedinak of Blackstone and Jason (Kerry) Yedinak of Ransom..

His grandchildren are: Kyla, Keaton, Denver, Madisyn, Dycen, Nick, Kane, Rylan, Kaisley, Xayden, Mason, and Kollins, all who adored their “Papa Jerry.”

Also surviving: Mary Jane Yedinak; sisters: Nancy (Royce) McBeath of Dwight and Judy (Craig) Moore of Ottawa; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who lovingly referred to him as “Uncle Moosie.”

He was preceded in death by an infant son and his mother.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 5, in St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Streator. The Mass was concelebrated by Msgr. Philip Halfacre, Msgr. Thomas Mack and Father David Kipfer.

Burial: St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers: Marty “Commish” Sullivan, Bill “Blackbird” Hepner, John “Salty Dog” Blair, Dave “General” Brust, Nick “Nickademis” Jess, Dax “Blackcat” McCann, Beau “Buttons” Hepner, Frank “Franswaa” Hepner and Joe “Herkimer” Ewing. Jerry always gave everyone a nickname.

3rd Degree members of the Msgr. George Dzuryo Knights of Columbus Council #790 served as honorary pallbearers.

Full military rites were accorded by members of the Leslie G. Woods American Legion Post 217 and the VFW Post 1492.

Born and raised in Streator, he attended St. Stephan’s Grade School and St. Bede Academy. He then joined the United States Army before establishing Jerry’s Tap in 1973.

Whether Jerry greeted you with a warm hug or a big smile, you left having a friend for life. He was a man who lived by his faith. Jerry was very active in the Ransom and surrounding communities. He belonged to both St. Patrick Church in Ransom as well as being a member of the former St. Stephen’s Church and St. Michael the Archangel Church.

He served as a trustee at St. Patrick Church, Ransom.

He was a member of American Legion Post 674 in Ransom for many years and served as Post Commander. He served on the Ransom Grade School Board, serving as Board president. He was a 3rd Degree member of the Msgr. George A. Dzuryo Knights of Columbus Council #790. He was a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society and delivered Meals on Wheels through the years.

Jerry was a true gentleman, community person, and man of God. He loved to lead others toward faith in God. If he wasn’t attending a sporting event for his grandchildren, you could be sure to find him in a card game or golfing. Jerry made a huge impact on all the lives he touched.

He will truly be missed by his family and many friends.

Memorials may be directed to the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate Conception, St. Vincent DePaul Society, and Meals on Wheels.

Online condolences may be left for the family at:

www.solontelford.com

There was no visitation. Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator, was in charge of arrangements.