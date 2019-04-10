Evelyn Kincade

ODELL – Evelyn M. Kincade, 83, of Odell passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 6:01 p.m. at her home.

She was born November 10, 1935 in Chenoa, daughter of Emmit and Nellie (Pickett) Leonard. She married Arthur Kincade, Sr., on July 7, 1954, in Kentucky. He passed away in 2001,

She is survived by her children, Sharon, Theresa, Arthur, Jr., and Michael; brothers, Donnie, James and Robert; sister, Violet; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur, Sr.; sons, David and Timothy; daughter, Tonya; and brothers, Bernard, Harold, Richard, William, and Roy.

Evelyn was a graduate of Chenoa High School. She was a dedicated homemaker and worked for Joliet Arsenal as a bomb builder and later at the Coil Factory in Dwight as a winder.

Evelyn was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Odell. She greatly enjoyed bowling and bowled in several leagues, including women’s leagues and mixed leagues. She also bowled with her family on a team they called “Ma & the Kids.”

She also enjoyed fishing, going to casinos, playing bingo, board games, cards, and computer games and she loved traveling out West.

Her services were held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac with Father Chris Haake officiating. Burial followed at Calvary Cemetery in Chenoa. Visitation was Saturday, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

