Easter Activities In Area Towns

The following Easter egg hunts and other activities are planned in area communities:

Braceville

Braceville United Methodist Church will host a 2-mile Cross Walk at 9:00 a.m. on Good Friday – April 19 – beginning and ending at the Church.

An Easter egg hunt will be held Sunday in the Church yard at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 21.

Dwight

The Dwight Lions Club will have its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 20, starting at 10:00 a.m. in Renfrew Park. The club asks participants to arrive no later than 9:50 a.m. The children should take their own baskets/bags to collect eggs. Bags of candy will be distributed after the hunt. In case of rain, parents will be directed to an alternate location, where eggs and candy will be handed out. The age groups for the hunt are: Toddlers to three years old; four years to kindergarten; first and second grade; and third and fourth grade.

Emington

On Saturday, April 20, an Easter egg hunt will be held at Emington Congregational Church at 11:00 a.m. Prizes for gold eggs!

Gardner

Casey’s General Store in Gardner will hold an Easter egg hunt at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 20. Ages will be 0-4; 5-8; and 8-12.

Reddick

On Saturday, April 20, at 10:00 a.m., an Easter egg hunt will be held at the Reddick Community Fire House after breakfast.