Donald Harvey

SOUTH WILMINGTON — Donald “Pudge” Harvey, 49, of South Wilmington, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.

Born October 6, 1969, in Morris, Donald Wayne is a son of Donald Duane Harvey and the late Jacquline Sandra Markwell Harvey. He was raised in Braceville; attended Braceville Grade School and graduated from Mazon High School with the Class of 1988.

Following high school Donald went on to attend Universal Mechanical Institute. He worked as a mechanic at Wilmington Ford as well as at Rub Ford before gaining employment with Stone Container. He was most recently employed as a Baler Operator at WestRock in New Lenox.

A collector of vinyl records, Donald also enjoyed drag racing, ’80s rock, detailing his vehicles, roller skating, and old westerns. In his free time he took pleasure in watching re-runs of MASH, building model cars and cooking, smoking and barbecuing outdoors.

He had a love of the outdoors, cherished his dog, Jack, and will be remembered as a fan of the Fighting Illini, the Chicago Cubs, and especially the Denver Broncos.

Survivors include his wife, Kelly, who he married October 13, 2007, in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Braidwood; one son, Donald “Andrew” Harvey of Champaign; his father, Don Harvey of Braceville; his twin sister, Denise Clifford of Morris; niece Vyvyanne Perino; nephews Jeffrey Perino and Trent Kingman; aunts and uncles: Hilary (Steve) Hylton of Leiston, England, Richard Sue Beckett, Douglas Beckett (Pat Grant) and Malcolm (Val) Markell, all of Ipswich, England, George (Nellie) Harvey of Chame, Panama, James Harvey and John (Denise) Harvey, both of Braceville; and Michael Harvey of Alton; and numerous cousins.

Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Jacquline; grandparents: Hilda and Douglas Beckett and George and Mary Harvey; and one uncle, David Beckett.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 8, at 10 a.m. at Reeves Funeral Home in Coal City.

Burial: Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, with Andrew Harvey, Jeff Perino, Bill Weaver, Andy Castillo, Vyvyanne Perino and Danny Keck serving as pallbearers.

A visitation was from 2 until 6 p.m., Sunday, April 7, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Donald’s memory to the family for their distribution.

