CHATSWORTH – Virginia Kay Miller, 73, of Chatsworth passed away at 10:06 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her home.

A visitation will be held from 3 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Chatsworth, and for one hour preceding the 10 a.m. service Thursday in St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chatsworth.

Burial will follow the services in Chatsworth Cemetery.

Virginia was born April 13, 1945 in Fairbury, daughter of Wesley and Margaret Mehrings Johnson. She married Dale LaVern Miller January 5, 1964 in Chatsworth. He passed away August 22, 2000.

She is survived by three sons: Michael (Marcie) Miller of Charleston; Matthew (Tammy) Miller of Campus; and Marcus (Alicia) Miller of Forrest; one daughter, Michelle (Gregg) Honegger of Forrest; 12 grandchildren: Rachel and Quinn Miller; Hannah, Holden and Hayden Miller; Clay, Cole and Crew Miller; and Lauren, Logan, Leigh and Laine Honegger; and one brother, Harry (Til) Johnson of Forrest.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Virginia was educated in the Chatsworth schools. She was a beautician for more than 27 years out of her home. Once she retired, she farmed with her husband, Dale, working together getting everything done.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chatsworth, where she was very active. Virginia also served on the Charlotte Township Board and as an Election Judge for many years.

Above all, Virginia enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren. They were her hobbies, and she loved spending time with them whenever she could. She was a loving mom, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chatsworth; or Chatsworth Fire and Rescue.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

calvertmemorial.com