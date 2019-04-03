DWIGHT – Nick C. Renello, Jr., 64, of Dwight passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 in the Morris Hospital ER.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m., Saturday, April 6, at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, Morris. Enhanced video tributes will be played during the visitation.

To celebrate Nick’s life, family has asked that you wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt to the services.

A Celebration of Nick’s Life will follow at 7 p.m.

Aqua Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorial contributions may be made in Nick’s name to Julia Renello.

A complete obituary for Mr, Renello will appear in the April 10 issue of The Paper.