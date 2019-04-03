COAL CITY – Dorothy L. Wills, 93, of Coal City passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Dorothy was born March 6, 1926, daughter of Thomas and Mary Kuzel Favero, in rural Will County. She went to the Goose Lake School, where she graduated 8th grade. She didn’t go to high school as she worked on the family farm in Braceville.

When she was 16, she cooked meals at a boarding house in Wilmington for the men who worked at the Arsenal.

In 1943, Dorothy moved to Coal City to live with her aunt and uncle, Minne and Henry Lyons. She worked at R. Granert and Sons, Inc. clothing, which was located above where the Coal City Pharmacy is now. She sewed ladies coats, making 50 cents an hour. She later moved in with Hazel Lewis in Coal City.

On October 12, 1947, Dorothy had her first date with Elvin Wills. They married April 17, 1949 in Assumption Catholic Church, Coal City. They purchased a farm in 1950, living there until semi-retiring in 1988 and building a home in Coal City.

Dorothy and Elvin loved to travel.

Dorothy was a homemaker, mother, and an avid Cubs fan. She sold Avon for 45 years, winning numerous awards and trips. She was a member of the Sulphur Springs Arbor of Gleaner Life Insurance, Grundy County Home Extension, and served as a supervisor for many years at the 4-H Fair.

She was a member of The Marthas at Assumption Parish. In her younger days she was a bowler, bowling in a Thursdsy night league and in state tournaments.

Surviving are her son, Mark (Penny) Wills, and daughter, Debbie (Fred) Ruetz, both of Coal City; a sister, Marge (John) Broucek of Braceville; two brothers-in-law: Norman (Joanne) Wills and Paul (Emilie) Wills; five granddaughters: Kerri (Shawn) Minuth, Crystal (Ashley) Wills, Kelley (Ted) Deahl, Katie (John) Jones, and Emmy McIntire; and a grandson, Trevor McIntire; four great-grandchildren: Cameron and Norah Minuth, and Ethan and Brayden Wills; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Elvin “Whitey”; two sisters, Mary Jane Favero and Barbara (George) Boyd; two brothers, Thomas (Jessie) Favero and Antone (Dorothy) Favero; and a step-brother, Frank (Vera) Kuzel.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Rev. Robert Noesen at Assumption Catholic Church, Coal City, Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m.

Burial: Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Wilming-ton. Serving as pallbearers: Steve Broucek, John Broucek, Scott Wills, Trevor McIntire, Tony Favero, and Doug Wills.

Bud Bruno and Jeff Wills were honorary pallbearers.

Visitation was at 9 a.m. in the church.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts to the Assumption Parish Building Fund, 195 S. Kankakee St., Coal City, IL 60416; Heritage Activity Dept., 300 E. Mazon, Dwight, IL 60420; or to Joliet Community Area Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431.

The guestbook may be signed at: www.ReevesFunera

l.com/notices/Dorothy-Wills